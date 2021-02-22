Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BB14_LOVERS Singer Rahul Vaidya on not winning Bigg Boss 14: Surprisingly I'm not sad

Singer Rahul Vaidya reached the top two in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, and lost out to Rubina Dilaik. He says he is surprisingly not sad that he has not won the controversial reality show. Rahul had a journey of over 140 days in the house. He is happy that reached the final two. The grand finale took place on Sunday night.

"(I am) Very happy. Never had my expectations from the day I entered the show. Just got into playing the game and got appreciated. I reached the top two and surprisingly I am not even sad that I have not won. I am more than happy that I have played the game gracefully and that I am getting back home to my folks and girlfriend," Rahul told IANS.

Rahul had a love-hate relationship with the season's winner Rubina.

"We still don't know the inception of our fights. But we have promised each other that we do not want to take this forward. What happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. So, I don't think I want to have any sort of negativity between us," he said.

Meanwhile, during the course of the last episode, the top five contestants were seen performing before Rubina was feted with the winner's tag. Rakhi performed her famous numbers such as Pardesiya, Dekhta hai tu kya and social media content maker Yashraj Mukhate's Rakhi's Bigg Boss mash-up Saandni.

Salman was seen enjoying her performance as he grooved and whistled. After her performance he was heard praising her: "Rakhi, what do you do! After a really long time I saw an entertaining performance."

He described her dance as "outstanding". Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are fondly called Jasly by their fans, put up a stunning water act on the number Zara zara.

Rahul and Ali performed on tracks such as Yeh dosti, Main khiladi tu anari. Nikki Tamboli joined the boys. The trio performed on rapper Badshah's Genda phool.

Rubina and Rahul had a dance-off on the number Allah duhai hai from Salman's Race 3.

The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale also saw a motley of Bollywood personalities such as Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia adding glamour to the night.