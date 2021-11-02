Simba Nagpal exposed! Gautam Gulati reveals Bigg Boss 15 contestant's hidden letters

Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Simba Nagpal exposed! Gautam Gulati reveals letters

The winner of Bigg Boss 8, Gautam Gulati entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya, and Kamya Punjabi with an intention to show a mirror to all the contestants inside the house.

Bigg Boss season 15 started off on a smooth note with contestants trying to make efforts to know each other. But, by the end of the second week, the contestants were clear about who they want to be friends with and who to keep at a distance. This season the contestants have been quite vocal about what they think of other housemates but at the same time, they all have their little secrets. These little secrets are often discovered/exposed when there is a guest that comes inside the house to show the contestants the real picture that the world outside is seeing.

This time, it was ex-winner Gautam Gulati and ex-contestants Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya, and Kamya Punjabi who had come with a strong intention to show all the contestants what the Indian audience was witnessing and grilled each contestant for what they had said and done on the show. These 4 strong ex-contestants have been vocal about their thoughts and opinions whether it was inside the house or outside the house, they have been following all the seasons very closely whilst tweeting their unbiased opinions about each one on their respective social media handles.

Amidst seeking for all honesty from the contestants and being questioned under the limelight, there was a shocking revelation that came forward. The so-called ‘calm’ contestant Simba Nagpal is not very calm!!

While Gautam Gulati was questioning Simba about the secret letters that he had written, Simba reveals the disliking and dishonesty of co-contestant Afsana Khan. The letter talked about other contestants and had nasty and evil comments for them. There were many comments penned down for Afsana, like "Sille hue aloo ke paratha”, “Keechad mein nahane ka shauq nahi hai mujhe". He had also written Ravan and Ram for Karan and Jay which was later revealed by him that it was his game plan for Karan & Jay which can be a problem for Simba in the coming days.

Simba sounded childish when he tried defending himself and told Gautam that he had written such things because Afsana called him by many names which he didn’t like and wanted to put down his thoughts somewhere. Well, Gautam was shocked to see how someone like Simba who behaves and comes across like a gentleman, had such filthy secrets. While leaving the house, Gautam only adviced Simba to speak his mind and heart and not be afraid of being judged by the audiences and co-contestants.

Well, before Gautam Gulati’s visit, Akasa Singh, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra were the ones who had found the secret letter of Simba. We wonder if Simba will stop this practice or continue to pen down letters?