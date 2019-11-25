Image Source : TWITTER Sidharth Shukla romances Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 promo: Dil Se Dil Tak Jodi is back, say fans (Watch)

Bigg Boss 13 Latest Update: In a surprising development, friends turned enemies Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are all set to romance each other in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode. The contestants who have been continuously fighting with one another in the reality show, have now turned "lovers" and, the latest Bigg Boss promo is proof.

The promo was shared by the official Twitter handle of Colors TV with a caption that said, "Dil se Dil tak, bedroom se swimming pool tak lagne wali hai @realsidharthshukla aur @imrashamidesai ke beech romance ki chingari!Don't miss this steamy episode tonight at 10:30 PM",

No sooner did the new Bigg Boss 13 promo hit the internet than there was complete buzz everywhere. Fans can't wait to see Sdharth and Rashami engage in this cute 'love story".

Wowww what a chemistry After so much fighting something interesting 👌

I was waiting for this #sidra 😍👌 — sakshi (@sakshijanu138) November 24, 2019

Why do I feel after watching this ...they were very close to each other once and they look so happy together. Aage laga di. Omg ! — PREET K. DHILLON. (@pariihooonmain) November 24, 2019

Initially when the two entered the Bigg Boss house, both the celebrities tried to avoid each other. Later, when they interacted, it seemed the two might come to terms with their past, and be on cordial terms. However, it didn't go as planned. The two have engaged in fights and arguments almost on a daily basis and their relationship has only deteriorated. However, it looks like a different story altogether and fans, can't wait to see this new bond develop in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page