Sidharth Shukla shares rehearsal video of his Bigg Boss 13 entry performance. Seen it yet?

Sidharth Shukla shares behind-the-scene video of his Bigg Boss 13 entry performance

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was considered the strongest contender ever since his entry into the show. If you remember, Sidharth grooved to Naa Jaane Kahan Se Aaya Hai song from 2013 film I, Me aur Main on his entry. The performance left his female fans drooling over his toned physique. Now, the TV actor has shared a glimpse of his rehearsal. Taking to Twitter, Sidharth wrote, "Check out my new video on my YouTube channel. A glimpse of rehearsals from my #BB13 entry performance".

Lately, Sidharth was seen in a music video with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The duo featured in a track crooned by Darshan Raval. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. If you haven't seen the video, here you go:

Reports of Sidharth coming onboard for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 was also doing the rounds. According to Telly Chakkar, Sidharth was to play a snake charmer along with Shalaka who would create troubles for Brinda (Nia Sharma). The shooting was to begin soon but due to the coronavirus lockdown, it was called off.

However, when India-Forum contacted Sidharth for a confirmation on the same, he rubbished the report saying, "No, this is all untrue."

A couple of days ago, Sidharth shared a video on Instagram revealing what he's doing during the lockdown.