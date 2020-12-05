Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEER SHEIKH Shaheer Sheikh looks intriguing as Veer Singh in first look from 'Paurushpur'

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh is back on the screen with the first look of his upcoming show 'Paurushpur.' The actor was recently in the news for his wedding with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo had a court wedding which was attended by his onscreen mother Supriya Pilgaonkar from the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Now, he has treated his fans with his power-packed look as Veer Singh in the new web show. The actor is seen wearing a robe-like attire and beaded necklace. The look appears to be from the old age with a sword in his hand.

Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Strong and confident, Veer is the vyapari who has entered Paurashpur. Can this mysterious vyapari be the change that Paurashpur needs? This epic story of the kingdom and wave of revolution in #Paurashpur is coming soon. Teaser out on 6th Dec on @altbalaji & @zee5shows"

On a related note, Shaheer and Ruchikaa flew to Jammu to meet the actor's parents after their court marriage to take their blessings and later had a small ceremony in Mumbai with Richikaa's family. They are planning to have a second traditional wedding in June 2021.

OMG THE Feels...😭😭😭😭😭

Maa Was There In The New Beginnings Of His Life, I'm Speechless He Has Indeed A heart of gold.... bless him, them..🥺🥺🥺@Shaheer_S @supriyapilgaon1 @RuchikaaKapoor #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/TE5UnYwZXR — ∂єωα_ѕηѕ3✿ᴬᵉ ᴹᵉʳᵉ ᴰⁱˡ ♡ (@DewaSnS3) November 27, 2020

Taking to Instagram, Shaheer shared a picture with his wife and wrote, "Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar.#chaloDildarChalo." Ruchikaa also shared a fun picture and wrote, "Off on an adventure called Forever." She added hashtags like "#HappilyEverAfter #ForeverPerson #Ikigai #theGirlwithcurls #MadMeNow."

Who is Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa Kapoor?

Ruchikaa Kapoor, wife of TV actor Sheheer Sheikh, is the head of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Films division. The duo met on the sets of the film 'Judgementall Hai Kyaa', starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, two years ago. While Ruchikaa was handling work on the sets, Shaheer was frequently seen joining the cast for dinners. The duo has been dating each other for a year and a half.

Shaheer Sheikh has earned massive popularity as a TV actor over the years with his iconic roles. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page