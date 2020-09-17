Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJESHWARISACHDEV Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tests COVID19 positive

TV actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, who is currently seen in the show Shaadi Mubarak, tested positive for COVID19. The actress made her comeback as Kususm Kothari, a Rajasthani housewife, with the show and has been receiving much love for her performance. As per a report in TOI, Rajeshwari's results came positive on Wednesday evening. The report stated, "Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening."

However, none of the other family members of Rajeshwari have tested for the deadly disease yet. Her husband Varun Badola is seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan currently. The TOI report further states, "Her husband, actor Varun Badola and her son have not been tested yet. They will be tested on Thursday, however none of them have any symptoms as of now. In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes."

Earlier this week, TV actress Himani Shivpuri, who is seen in the comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan as Katori Devi, also tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested."

The show's producer Sanjay Kohli had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. In a statement, he said, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

