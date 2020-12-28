Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGG BOSS 14 Seen hilarious video of mimicry artist’s funny impression of Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Arshi yet? ColorsTV shared a funny video of mimicry artist Ronit Ashra doing impressions of Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan and contestants Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, and Aly Goni. Check it out:

The clip began with Ronit emulating Rakhi and Arshi’s exchange of words over 'Make-up'. Arshi mockingly told Rakhi “itna makeup mat karo, awaam darr jayegi.” To which Rakhi replied “marr jaa (go die).” Giving it back, Arshi said: “Tu marr jaa, tu soh jaa, tu gadd ja zameen ke andar.”

In the very next reply, Rakhi said: “Chamkaadadh jaise to dekho, aankhen naak muh, dekho... poori chamkaadadh nahin lagti” Thus saying, Rakhi made a funny face which was copied by Ronit in the same manner that left everyone laughing.

Aly Goni is then shown looking at the two, fighting.

Referring to the 'BB Duck Task', In another sequence, Rakhi was seen saying: “Mujhe aisa laga kisi ne meri mundi thhod di (Duck's head) aur mere mooh se gaali nikal gayi.”

The video further showed Ronit doing impressions of Salman Khan as he reacted to Rakhi’s antics. Salman was shown laughing over Rakhi's claim of being a 'Corona Vaccine', She said: “Mere aatehi corona bhagta hai. I am corona vaccine.”

This video was also played during Sunday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode as host Salman Khan's birthday was being celebrated in Bigg Boss 14 show. The Bollywood superstar celebrated his 55th birthday on December 27. He celebrated the occasion on the sets of his reality show BB14. Actresses Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined Salman on the stage of the show and made him dance to their beats.

Like every year, Bigg Boss contestants also prepared special performances for superstar Salman Khan on his birthday. While Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta danced on Kabootar Jaa, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya dance on 'Mainu Pyaar Na Mile.'

Meanwhile, the Dabangg actor was also joined by Bigg Boss 13's fame Shehnaz Gill and dancer-choregrapher Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.