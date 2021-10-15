Samaksh Sudi opens up on Apna Time Bhi Ayega going off air

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMAKSH SUDI Apna Time Bhi Ayega going off air

Zee Tv’s show ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ is going off air this week and all the actors have already shot their last scenes. Fans of the show seem to be really upset with the news as they are requesting on their social media accounts to bring season 2 of the show soon. Actor Samaksh Sudi who is playing the prominent character ‘Jai Singh’ in the show is extremely disheartened about the show going off air.

When asked about what he is going to miss the most, Sudi says “Well, I never thought that I'll be answering this question so early. I wasn't expecting this but yes, we all have to accept this and as they say life must go on. I'll be missing all the characters. Veer, Rani, Nandini, Champa, Vikram, Ranisa were a part of my life. I was meeting them everyday. Pulling Nandini's leg, laughing out loud with Veer and Vikram, discussing our funny scenes with Rani. This was a regular routine. Definitely, I'm missing that all. Every evening Champa(Sangeeta Adhikary) used to make tea for us. I am missing those evening chitchat sessions too. Veer and Rani were always against Jai Singh, but in reality, we vibe really well.”

Sudi had also shared a post on Instagram bidding goodbye to his character. "Life is a series of hellos and goodbyes. I'm afraid it's time for goodbye again! Thankyou for showering so much love for Jai Singh. You loved him, you hated him but you never forgot him. For now, it's a goodbye from Jai Singh," he wrote.

On fan’s reaction, Samaksh replies “Now they know that it's going off air. They have been asking me why it happened. When are we coming with season 2. I just wish makers will fulfil the people's wish and come back with season 2 super soon.”