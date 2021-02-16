Ram-Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee visit Ayodhya on 10th wedding anniversary

Image Source : TWITTER/@GURRUCHOUDHARY Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee

TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee, who played the role of Ram and Sita in the most popular mythological show Ramayana, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Monday. The duo is one of the most loved TV couples and decided to go to Ram Mandir and seek blessings on their special day. It was on the sets of Ramayana that the two actors had fallen in love, however, they had met at an acting workshop before that. Taking to Twitter, Gurmeet shared the news with his fan. He tweeted, "On the special occasion of our 10th year anniversary we are visiting #RamMandir at Ayodhya to seek blessings for our future together tomorrow! Thanking each one of you for all your lovely wishes they mean a lot to us! #JaiShriRam"

Gurmeet and Debina also shared a couple of pictures and videos from their wedding anniversary celebrations. Dressed in light pink matching outfits, the duo looked much in love as they posed romantically for the photos. Gurmeet wrote, "Happy anniversary my love! To many more beautiful years making memories and looking back to each moment with fondness. Thanks for completing me."

On the other hand, sharing more pictures, Devina wrote, "To infinity and beyond ! Happy anniversary husband "

While Gurmeet and Debina officially got married in 2011, the duo had revealed that they had eloped and got married in 2006. It was on 15th February 2011 that they announced their marriage.

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to return to the Bollywood screen soon with the horror film The Wife. "Last year has been a challenging year for all of us. It's been a year since we started shooting and then due to lockdown, it had to go on halt. But then we fought the odds and finished the shoot during the pandemic, so it was a rollercoaster ride while shooting this film," said Gurmeet.

"For me, this film is like a baby and now finally this baby has grown up and ready for all you audience to watch it. So it is a very emotional feeling for me," he added.

Directed by Sarmad Khan, the urban horror film also features Sayani Dutta. The cast and crew braved all odds to shoot the film amid the pandemic.