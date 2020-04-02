Image Source : TWITTER Pratyusha Banerjee death anniversary: Father Shankar, Shashank Vyas remember late Balika Vadhu actress

While many celebrated April Fool's day in 2016, there were many who mourned the death of Television actress Pratyusha Banerjee who passed away after committing suicide at her rented apartment in Goregaon. She became a household name as after she played the lead role of Anandi in popular show Balika Vadhu. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked by the police in relation to her extreme step. On her fourth death anniversary, co-actor Shashank Vyas who played the role of Jagdish opposite her in the show and father Shanka Bannerjee remember her. While the actor posted on social media, the actress's father revealed how due to coronavirus lockdown in the country he was unable to find a garland for his daughter’s portrait.

Spotboye quoted the father as, "To tell you the truth, I couldn’t get flowers or garland for a long time outside my building which otherwise, I get easily. After a long time I managed to get few flowers and I myself made a mala of it. You see, my main grouse is that the trial is still to get underway." Further talking about his daughter's boyfriend, he said that he met him at the court and felt his nervousness and anxiety. Shankar was quoted by the portal, "We did see him in Dindoshi Court and unka chehra badal gaya humko dekhkar, paseena-paseena ho gaya."

Coming to Shashank, he took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note by the side of her picture. It read, "Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen unheard but always near; still loved, still."

Shashank's post

Rahul was granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court three months after Pratyusha’s death. He said that they were planning to get married that year but the actress was deeply disturbed and frustrated by the constant interference from her mother Soma and father Shankar.

