Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Shaheer Sheikh to step in as Sushant Singh Rajput's Manav, Ankita Lokhande back too?

Multiple reports doing rounds on the Internet claim that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande's popular TV show, Pavitra Rishta will be brought back for the audience. Reportedly, titled Pavitra Rishta 2.0, the show is said to have Ankita Lokhande playing the role of Archa, whereas Shaheer Sheikh is reported to be taking up late SSR's role of Manav. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, Sushant began his career as a television actor before venturing into Bollywood. Ekta Kapoor had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji soap. The show featured Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, opposite him.

On Sushant's first death anniversary, Ankita shared a video collage on Instagram featuring Sushant in different moods from the time they spent together. In the video, Sushant can be seen performing aarti in front of his home temple with Ankita beside him, riding a bike with Ankita, playing with a lion cub and relaxing with friends in the evening.

"This is who he was!!! Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey. See you again till we meet again. Phir milenge chalte chalte. Good bye," Ankita captioned the video.

n another video, she is seen dancing with Sushant. "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished, Diwali 2011," the actress wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer Sheikh will be soon seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, reprising his role of Dev Dixit. He will be sharing the screen space with Erica Fernandez.