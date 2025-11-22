3 public relationships, 1 rumoured marriage, this TV actress is set to tie the knot in 2026, guess who? Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia is soon going to tie the knot. Always in the news for her personal life, Pavitra was engaged to Eijaz Khan, but they broke up in 2024. The actress has reportedly been accused of cheating on her first husband.

New Delhi:

Pavitra Punia is a television actress who has always spoken openly about her relationships and any issue. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant, who has appeared in shows like Baalveer and Ishq Ki Dastaan, came into the limelight when she became a part of Salman Khan's reality show and fell in love with Tanu Weds Manu actor Eijaz Khan.

The two were secretly engaged, but they broke up in February 2024. After being separated from him, Pavitra fell in love again and is soon going to transform from Miss Pavitra to Mrs. Punia.

When will Pavitra Punia tie the knot?

According to reports in the Bombay Times, Pavitra Punia is currently experiencing the most beautiful moments of her life and is very excited to begin her new life. According to reports, Pavitra will tie the knot with her US-based businessman boyfriend in mid-March 2026. According to reports, only family members and close friends will attend their wedding.

On October 22 of this year, the TV actress introduced her boyfriend to fans by sharing photos on her official Instagram, who was putting a ring on her ring finger. Sharing these photos, Pavitra wrote, 'Locked in... I officially announced that I'm going to be a Mrs soon.' However, Pavitra has not revealed her future husband's name or identity.

Pavitra's dating history

Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia has not only dated Eijaz Khan, but has also been linked to actors like Paras Chhabra and Pratik Sehajpal. In addition to these two, the actress was also engaged to businessman Sumit Maheshwari in 2015, but their engagement soon broke off, after which Sumit made several claims against Pavitra in 2020.

Sumit Maheshwari told a YouTube channel called Fifafooj that he and Pavitra were not engaged, but were secretly married and that the actress had cheated on him four times. He also revealed that they got married after their engagement, but Pavitra always kept it a secret. However, Pavitra has never officially shared any information on this matter.

