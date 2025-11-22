Bigg Boss 19: Weekend Ka Vaar brings double eviction, these two contestants are out of the game Salman Khan is back after Rohit Shetty's hosting at Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar and on the day, two BB 19 contestants have reportedly been shown doors in surprising double eviction.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan has returned to Bigg Boss 19 with Weekend Ka Vaar and in the last promo he can be seen reprimanding Amaal Mallik and Shahbaz Badesha. Meanwhile, news about the contestants who will be evicted this week has also begun to emerge.

It is significant to note that during the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty had hinted towards a double eviction as the same eliminations were carried forward.

Family Week ends, reality hits

This week of Bigg Boss 19 was quite interesting. Due to Family Week, the family members of many contestants entered the show and briefed them on their game. Family Week saw many fun moments between the housemates. Now that all the family members have left, the moment that viewers have been waiting for all week has arrived. We are talking about Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan will once again be seen giving the housemates a reality check on Weekend Ka Vaar. Meanwhile, all eyes are on who will be eliminated this week. The show's grand finale is just two weeks away, and rumours are rife that not one, but two contestants will be eliminated.

Who are those two contestants?

Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is still two weeks away, and just two weeks before the finale, two contestants will be eliminated. These names are trending on social media. The makers have yet to officially announce this, but Kunickaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar, and Tanya Mittal are reportedly in the bottom of the voting charts. These names are trending on several social media pages providing updates related to Bigg Boss. Many Bigg Boss news pages are claiming that Sadanand will be eliminated this week. Malti Chahar, too, may be eliminated from the show.

Amaal Mallik will be given a lesson

On the other hand, Amaal is going to be given a lesson in this Weekend Ka Vaar. Superstar Salman Khan is going to give a lesson to Amaal and will even say that if he were there, he would have him removed from the show. In fact, Amaal had criticised last week for Gaurav becoming the captain, calling him biased. He also said that it doesn't matter to him whether he stays on the show or not. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Amaal was also seen misbehaving with Rohit Shetty, due to which he is now going to be reprimanded by Salman Khan.

Also Read: BB19: Gaurav Khanna's wife Akanksha defends her decision to not have kids, says 'bohot badi responsibility...'