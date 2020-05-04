Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur rings in 16th birthday with corona fighters, cuts cake with watchmen

With people being locked inside their houses because of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, they have now found a way how to make special occasions of their lives like birthdays, anniversaries special. Similar was the case with Television actress Ashnoor Kaur who was seen in the daily soap Patiala Babes. The young lady celebrated her 16th birthday on May 3 differently this year by cutting her birthday cake with the watchmen of her society apart from a small celebration at her home. She also shared photos of the cake cutting ceremony which she did with the corona fighters on social media,

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Ashnoor wrote alongside, "Somehow felt good... Celebrated with our Corona fighters, the people working for us, the watchmen(of my society) and the smile on their faces made up for all the restrictions."

Apart from this, she even decked up and posed for some pics with cake, chocolates and some fairy lights.

Ashnoor, who played the role of Young Dushala in Mahabharat was also wished by actor Shaheer Sheikh who shared a throwback photo and wrote, "Happy birthday to this little one, who’s all grown up now ... but the charm and innocence is still intact! May you achieve all that you’ve dreamt of and keep inspiring others to tread the right path. #happybirthday @ashnoorkaur."

Ashnoor has also worked in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the role of Akshara and Naitik's daughter Naira. Apart from this, she has also worked in shows like-- Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Shobha Somnath Ki, Jhansi Ki Raani along with films like Manmarziyaan and Sanju.

