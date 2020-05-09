Nostalgia alert! 16-year-old Sonu Nigam sings Mahabharat title track in front of Mukesh Khanna, BR Chopra

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, one good thing that happened was the return of the hit shows of the 80s and 90s including Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat.' Just like the old times, the 2020 generation too was seen glued to the television screens to relive the era of the mythological shows. However, it wasn't just the shows the made us nostalgic but also a throwback video of Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam who was seen singing Mahabharat's title track in front of director BR Chopra and actor Mukhesh Khanna. We found our hands on the YouTube video in which a 16-year-old young singer crooned the track at Aadharshila Awards Function at Talkatora Indore Stadium on September 17, 1989. This was the time before he made his debut in playback singing.
The function where he presented saw the presence of Mukesh who played the role of Bhishma Pitama and other actors who played pivotal roles in Mahabharat. The video was also shared by Sonu on his Instagram handle with a caption, "Singing Mahabharat song | Aadharshila Awards Function | 17th September,1989 Sharing one of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming platforms like YouTube those days."
Have a look at the video here:
Felt nostalgic, right?
Sonu Nigam, who has been quarantining with his family in Dubai keeps on treating fans with throwback videos and photos. Have a look at some here:
View this post on Instagram
Here is a performance from Natraj Awards ceremony held at Talkatora Indore Stadium in January, 1989. From being a child artist on stage since 1977 to this in Jan 1989 when I had just emerged as an adolescent in the Delhi music scenario and had started making waves as a proper male singer, those were life changing days. You can see Mr. Anu Malik ji and Mr. Shabbir Kumar ji standing at the back. Just 6 months before this program, I had won my second biggest competition at Yaadgar E Rafi society in Siri fort where I had sung 'Chal Ud Jaa Re Panchi' and then after 2 months in September, 1988, there was a night in the name of Shankar Jaikishan where I had sung 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane Vaale ' which was a massive hit. That is the song that I'm singing here again on popular demand. This was my 2nd time rendition of 'Kahaan Jaa Raha Hai Tu Aye Jaane vaale ' after the Shankar Jaikishan night rendition of September, 1988. The program was organised by Ambassador Cultural Society. Courtesy : Mr. Amarjit Singh Kohli and Mr. Prem Bhatia
View this post on Instagram
What a precious picture sent to me by @therealalkayagnik ji! This was in Muscat where they had gone with Kishore Kumar ji. Kishore Kumar ji wanted to dress up like an Arab and have Alka ji, Sapna Mukherjee ji and Sadhana Sargam ji as his daasiyan. Thank you Alka ji for sending this picture to me. 😇
View this post on Instagram
We were in 10th standard. My class teacher Late Mrs. Shobha Kohli's grandson's Mundan. Me and some of her other favourite children were invited. I was asked to sing and I did sing the latest hit of those times. 😇 What an amazing memory. Thank you Deepankar Bali for reminding me of this precious sparkle on the timeline of my childhood. 😇
