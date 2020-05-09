Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nostalgia alert! 16-year-old Sonu Nigam sings Mahabharat title track in front of Mukesh Khanna, BR Chopra

Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, one good thing that happened was the return of the hit shows of the 80s and 90s including Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat.' Just like the old times, the 2020 generation too was seen glued to the television screens to relive the era of the mythological shows. However, it wasn't just the shows the made us nostalgic but also a throwback video of Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam who was seen singing Mahabharat's title track in front of director BR Chopra and actor Mukhesh Khanna. We found our hands on the YouTube video in which a 16-year-old young singer crooned the track at Aadharshila Awards Function at Talkatora Indore Stadium on September 17, 1989. This was the time before he made his debut in playback singing.

The function where he presented saw the presence of Mukesh who played the role of Bhishma Pitama and other actors who played pivotal roles in Mahabharat. The video was also shared by Sonu on his Instagram handle with a caption, "Singing Mahabharat song | Aadharshila Awards Function | 17th September,1989 Sharing one of the precious videos from the good old days. Here at Talkatora Indore Stadium, I was singing the Mahabharat song which I had mastered completely based on my memory, we did not have video streaming platforms like YouTube those days."

Have a look at the video here:

Felt nostalgic, right?

Sonu Nigam, who has been quarantining with his family in Dubai keeps on treating fans with throwback videos and photos. Have a look at some here:

