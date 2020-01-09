Nehha Pendse looks drop-dead gorgeous in her uncoventional wedding reception outfit. Seen pics yet?

Nehha Pendse looks royal in her wedding reception

Bigg Boss 12 participant and TV actress Neha Pendse tied the knot with Shardul Bayas in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony in Pune on January 5. A day later, the couple threw a grand wedding reception for their friends and family.

Sharing photos with her husband from the bash, the TV actress wrote, ''Unless commitment is made, there are only promises and hopes. Thank u @officialswapnilshinde for customising this beauty for me''.

Neha took an unconventional route for her wedding reception. Ditching the lehenga, saree and gown, May I Come In Madam actress picked up a royal blue brocade dress with a thigh-high slit. Her hair was tied in loose bun with middle partition. Statement choker accentuated her overall look. Have a look at the photos:

Neha and Shardul's wedding pictures look no less than fairytale. Clad in pastel-pink Nauvari saree, the actress opted for traditional look. Meanwhile, groom Shardul twinned in matching kurta-pajama.

Nehha and Shardul got engaged in August last year. Reportedly, the duo will go on their honeymoon in April.

Earlier talking about her marriage with Shardul, Neha had said, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy''.