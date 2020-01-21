Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 2 lakh to firefighter on Indian Idol 11

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of "Indian Idol" season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season. Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode what shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several armymen, police personnels, life guards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha's noble gesture that became the talking point.

On the episode, the actress promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin Ganatra, who is a fire fighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.

"The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us," Neha said.

"Indian Idol" airs on Sony TV.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page