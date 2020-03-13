Friday, March 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Here's why Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa abused Roadies Revolution contestant and got brutally trolled

Here's why Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa abused Roadies Revolution contestant and got brutally trolled

Roadies Revolution gang leader Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa got brutally trolled for 'fake feminism' after their video abusing a contestant went viral on the internet.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2020 13:06 IST
Here's why Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa abused Roadies Revolution contestant and got brutally trolled

Here's why Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa abused Roadies Revolution contestant and got brutally trolled

MTV reality show Roadies Revolution is trending but for a bad reason. The reason being the comments by gang leader Neha Dhupia over a contestant who accepted that he slapped his girlfriend when he came to know about her cheating on him with five other boys. His comments did not go down well with the actress who abused him and said,  "Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi... sun meri baat - it's her choice. Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap." Not just her but others including Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula too tried to pull down the guy who came in the audition round.

Soon the video went viral and Neha started getting trolled for her views. She was called a 'fake feminist' and hypocritical when another video hit of a girl contestant who beat up 4 men over relationship issues. Soon she became a top trend and people created various memes out her statement. Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, there are reports that the show will soon welcome Roadies Real Heroes gang leader and hockey player Sandeep Singh on the show. The makers just hinted on his comeback by posting, "The OG player is in the house."

Also known as 'Flicker Singh' as a player, Sandeep is currently a DSP in Haryana Police, and is known to be a "strict gang leader and is punctual and disciplinarian over other things."

 Tune in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM to witness the first Roadies Salute by all the leaders and his glorious journey ahead.

 

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News