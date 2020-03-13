Here's why Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa abused Roadies Revolution contestant and got brutally trolled

MTV reality show Roadies Revolution is trending but for a bad reason. The reason being the comments by gang leader Neha Dhupia over a contestant who accepted that he slapped his girlfriend when he came to know about her cheating on him with five other boys. His comments did not go down well with the actress who abused him and said, "Yeh jo tu bol raha hai na ki ek nahi paanch ladko ke saath gayi thi... sun meri baat - it's her choice. Maybe the problem lies with you. Nobody gives you the f***ing right to slap." Not just her but others including Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula too tried to pull down the guy who came in the audition round.

Soon the video went viral and Neha started getting trolled for her views. She was called a 'fake feminist' and hypocritical when another video hit of a girl contestant who beat up 4 men over relationship issues. Soon she became a top trend and people created various memes out her statement. Have a look:

See the language she uses and so much arrogance. These are signals of fake feminists and liberals #NehaDhupia #fakefeminism https://t.co/D3LxKs0Ezy — Vandana (@Jha_Shandillya) March 12, 2020

Ironically neha dupia & Nikhil were pretending to be a feminist



And at the same time they were calling the guy “bhench*d” & “motherf*cker#NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/rw4PPfy5UG — Avial Rai Lalwani (@AvialR) March 12, 2020

In continuation wt Pseudo Feminist Madam #NehaDhupia; here is Chu No 2 Mr Nikhil Chinapa; who is telling the guy to respect women by calling him “motherfcuker” again n again! Superb CHUTIYA MTV gandh pic.twitter.com/DFsnmkFJgf — Sarfraz Khan (@_sarfraz__khan) March 13, 2020

Must Watch these video , you can see how they are all showing equality in the show❗ Thanks to @RVCJ_FB for posting these video...👍🏻 #fakefeminism #NehaDhupia #NikhilChinapa pic.twitter.com/fqNplKQsZ4 — Bhuvanesh Bhuvii (@BhuvaneshKonar1) March 13, 2020

According to @NehaDhupia if boy cheat than a girl can slap him 4 times but at a same moment if a girl cheat than a boy can't slap her. We know slapping is wrong for both genders but the way she defend her gender base is a sign of hypocrisy. You lost our respect #fakefeminism pic.twitter.com/hvznm4BQUZ — Hrishikesh routh (@RouthHrishikesh) March 13, 2020

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, there are reports that the show will soon welcome Roadies Real Heroes gang leader and hockey player Sandeep Singh on the show. The makers just hinted on his comeback by posting, "The OG player is in the house."

Also known as 'Flicker Singh' as a player, Sandeep is currently a DSP in Haryana Police, and is known to be a "strict gang leader and is punctual and disciplinarian over other things."

Tune in to Roadies Revolution this Saturday at 07:00 PM to witness the first Roadies Salute by all the leaders and his glorious journey ahead.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries