Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh's pregnancy announcement is super adorable. See pics and video

TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh are expecting their first child. Yes, the two are going to become parents for the first time and their excitements know no bounds. Both Nakuul and Jankee took to their social media handles to share the good news with their fans in the most adorable way.

Nakuul posted a cute video of the duo's journey of togetherness right from the time when they were friends till now when they are all set to embrace parenthood. He captioned the video saying, “Best friend < Girl friend < Misses < THISCircle of life & then some more ..Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding."

Meanwhile, Jankee too uploaded some cute clicks of herself and her hubby from their latest maternity photoshoot. She said that their quarantine wasn't boring. Along with the pics she wrote, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all we’re going to have a souvenir for life and we CANNOT wait! Our greatest adventure begins! @nakuulmehta #wearerxpanding #soontobeparents.”

Nakuul is known for his performance in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz.

On the work front Nakuul appeared in in the ZEE5 web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" and the short film anthology "Zindagi In Shorts" that streamed on Flipkart video. In both projects, he has received positive response.

While earlier the natural career progression of a successful television actor was to try and find space in Bollywood films, Nakuul told IANS: "I think more exciting work is happening on the web, and there is honestly no difference in the value of production of a feature film and a well-made web show. If I think of reach, both the platforms have the widest reach across all age and socio-economic status of the audience. Both are accessible."

With inputs from IANS

