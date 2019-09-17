Pooja Banerjee quits Nach Baliye 9 after severe injuries

Reality show Bigg Boss 9 which began sometime back garnered attention this time for various controversies, fights and injuries. Yet another a new one took place when Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee who entered the show with her husband Sandeep Sejwal succumbed to severe injuries that took place during the dance rehearsals. Because of this, the actress has opted to quit the show.

In an interview to ET Times, the actress’ husband revealed that Pooja has got her right wrist fractured while a bone in left elbow has also got chipped. She has even got a sprain in the ligament of her left leg and surgery might take place.

Talking about the same, Sandeep said, “In the act, Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands — the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped."

Further, he said, "Since the show is about couples, I don’t think we will be able to continue. So, we are opting out.” Talking about the show, the makers brought four jodis including Pooja-Sandeep, Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani, Mahdurima-Vishal and Urvashi-Anuj as the wildcard contestants.

