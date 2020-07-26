Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGE Naagin 5 New Poster: Is Hina Khan the new lead in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show? Find out

Supernatural show Naagin is counted amongst one of the most popular shows of the small screen. Started a few years back with Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan in the lead, the show has been running season after season with new faces every year. The audience is now excited as the new season titled Naagin 5 is all set to get launched. There are many who want to know how will be the 'ichhadhari naagin' in the fantasy fiction franchise. Well now, it seems that some of your confusion might get solved after looking at the recently released poster of the show. Going by this new picture, it seems that TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has found her leading lady in none other than actress Hina Khan who was recently a part of her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she played the role of Komolika.

Even though the makers haven't revealed Hina's name as of now but going by the eyes, facial features, and hairdo of the actress in the poster, it seems it is Hina and no one else. The intriguing poster was shared by Ekta on Instagram and now it is being shared by fans all over. It shows the face of a woman coiled with snake around her. Captioning the post she wrote, "HAPPY NAAG ‘PAANCHAMI’ ... to all my Naagins." Have a look at the same here:

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been roped in to play a pivotal character in the fifth edition of the show. Talking about being a part of a show he said, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before.

There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again!"

Meanwhile, a report in Pinkvilla states, "Hina Khan's character in Naagin 5 will be short, she will play a cameo. Not only this, but Hina's role will also be connected to Dheeraj Dhoopar's (of Kundali Bhagya fame) character. Hina and Dheeraj's characters will bid adieu within a few episodes. Later, this mystical story of naagin's will be continued by Surbhi Chandna."

In May this year, the producer revealed that the ongoing Naagin 4 will soon be put to an end to bring the new season fo the show for her fans. In a video she shared, Ekta while thanking the cast including--Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vijayendra Kumeria and Anita Hassanandani said, "Nia, Anita, Jasmin, Vijayendra, you guys have been outstanding and did a brilliant job. If anyone has let you down, it's me. I have to admit it that I worked a little less on the story this time. So, I am trying my best to do my best this time. I am hoping to come back with a better season. And, hoping that you guys come back to watch the show to see what we are doing now."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage