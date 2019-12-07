Mona Singh to marry investment banker beau, wrap work by December 14: Report

Mona Singh is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend

TV actress Mona Singh, who shot to fame with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, is set to marry her investment banker beau. A Mumbai Mirror report mentioned that the actress is wrapping up her work and finishing off all professional commitments before December 14. Though she has remained tight-lipped about her relationship and marriage rumours, reports state that her husband-to-be is from down south.

Mona is currently shooting for Ekta Kapoor's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. She has asked the makers to tweak the story of her character to accommodate her plans. The production house has not changed the track but has started completing her parts at a fast pace.

“The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Earlier when prodded, Mona said she would happily announce if and when she gets married. ''I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world,'' the actress had said.

For the unversed, Mona was earlier in relationship with Band of Boys fame Karan Oberoi. She was also rumoured to be dating Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal.

Mona recently appeared in ALT Balaji's series, MOM: Mission Over Mars. Mona is also shooting for Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.