Mona Singh shares an inside video of her wedding ceremony on one-month anniversary. Seen it yet?

Mona Singh shares an inside video of her wedding ceremony on one-month anniversary

Mona Singh tied the knot with her longtime beau Shyam Gopalan one month back. It was an intimate wedding ceremony. Fans of the actress have been longing for more glimpse of her wedding festivities. The actress made her fans jump out in joy on her one-month wedding anniversary. Mona shared an inside video of her wedding on Instagram.

Besides the bride and the groom, you can see Mona's dear friend Gaurav Gera, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and others dancing their hearts out in the video. The video perfectly encapsulates the vibes and essence of Mona's D-Day. The actress shared the video along with the caption, ''And .. it's been a month already #thisday #lastmonth #blessed #happy #onemonthanniversary''. Check out the post below:

Earlier, the actress announced her wedding by sharing a gorgeous photo on Instagram. ''Love laughter and a happily ever after,'' she captioned the pic.

Mona is quite active on Instagram and ever since her marriage, she has been sharing photos with her hubby. Wishing her Instafam on New Year, she wrote, ''Happy 2020 from us to us #2020 #newyear #happiness''.

Mona even gave a sneak-peek into her first Lohri celebration after marriage. ''Happpyyyy lohri #love #lights #happiness #mygang,'' she captioned the photos.

Mona shot to fame with Sony TV'S popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the television world. She then went on to do TV shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has even featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang. Mona will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor.