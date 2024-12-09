Mohsin Khan, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor to soon collaborate with Gaurav Khanna, Shaheer Sheikh?

Follow us on Image Source : X Mohsin Khan, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's next project

TV industry famous producer Rajan Shahi has given several hit daily soaps like Rupali Ganguli and Gaurav Khanna's Anupama, Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Now if reports are to be believed then the TV mastermind is set to bring together some of the biggest names in Indian television for a new project. For fans who have been anxiously awaiting the reunion of their favourite celebrities, the next endeavours promises to be an intriguing and enjoyable event.

What is the project?

If reports are to be believed then a stellar cast of actors, including Gaurav Khanna, Mohsin Khan, Rohit Purohit, Jay Soni, Shaheer Sheikh, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, are part of the already-shot project. At a round table conference, the actors all of whom have appeared in well-known TV series will share behind-the-scenes stories, chat about their experiences, and debate acting, shows, and other topics.

Fans who have been anxiously awaiting the reunion of their favorite celebrities are going to love the project. The project promises to be a fun and captivating experience for viewers thanks to its original concept and stellar cast. Some of the most well-known TV series in recent years have been produced by Directors Kut Production, which is owned by Rajan Shahi. From Anupamaa to YRKKH, the fans have been connected with the show from this production house.

Mohsin Khan recently suffered a heart attack

In an interview recently, Mohsin Khan revealed that he has fatty liver and he also had a mild heart attack last year. 'I did not tell this to anyone but it was very bad. I was also admitted to the hospital. During this time I had to change 2-3 hospitals but now everything is fine,' said the actor. Mohsin also said that fatty liver also occurs due to disturbance in sleeping patterns.

