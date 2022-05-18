Mika Singh’s wedding anthem 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti' features brides from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Follow us on Image Source : FETCHED Mika Singh at 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti' shoot with Star Bharat celebrities

Mika Singh's wedding song for his show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, to be aired on Star Bharat, is finally out. The video features the unparalleled beauty of brides from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as the star singer sets on his search to find his lady love. The song shows Mika Singh’s brides – to – be from different regions of India and in their traditional wedding outfits. Their absolutely gorgeous attire flaunts their beauty and their traditional looks perfectly define the brides–to–be.

The wedding anthem features bridalwear from Kashmir to Kanyakumari as a representation of their individual personalities and heritage. Check out the song here-

The wedding anthem gives a glimpse into the show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ and what fans can expect from it. Will the beauties featured in the video create a special place in Mika Singh’s heart? Will they be competing peacefully or fiercely?

Image Source : FETCHED Mika Singh wedding anthem 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti'

Image Source : FETCHED Mika Singh wedding anthem 'Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti'

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will begin from June 19. on Star Bharat.