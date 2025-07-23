Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 cast and release date Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is officially happening! New cast, old nostalgia, and Smriti Irani's reaction—here’s everything you didn’t want to miss.

New Delhi:

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani is going to return to the small screen very soon with the second season of her cult serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This daily soap entertained the audience in the 2000s. Now, after a long wait of 25 years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is making a comeback on the small screen. While the release date of the show was announced recently, the star cast also seems to have been finalised. While some old faces will be seen in the show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will also feature new faces.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 cast

Ever since the announcement of the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by the makers, the excitement of the fans has increased a lot. Talking about the old cast, apart from Smriti Irani, the names of actors like Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketavi Dave are included in the list. Now let's know who those new artists are who are going to be a part of this serial.

Rohit Suchanti

Shagun Sharma

Aman Gandhi

Tanisha Mehta

Prachi Singh

Ankit Bhatia

These are the celebs of the TV world, who are going to enter Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 release date

A few days ago, a promo video was shared by the makers regarding the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. In which Smriti Irani was seen in the role of Tulsi Virani as she revealed the release date of the show. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will be seen on TV channel Star Plus from July 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm. Apart from this, it is also to be streamed on OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Smriti spoke on comeback

Recently, actress Smriti Irani spoke openly in an interview to NDTV about her comeback in the acting world after a long time through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and said that she is a full-time politician and a part-time actress.

