Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3: 5 reasons you shouldn't miss Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh's show

The legacy of Television’s much-loved show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' continues as the channel presented viewers the third season of the show. With Dev and Sonakshi being comfortably together for so long, one wonders if all is well between the two. Inke Rishton ki gehrayi main pyaar hai ya daraar? Dev and Sonakshi, previously, have taken the audience through a myriad of emotions that reiterated compatibility, understanding, love, compromise, anguish, separation and parenthood. Kuch Rang Aise Bhi Pyar Ke Aise Bhi – Nayi Kahaani, will see actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes reprise their on-screen characters of Dev and Sonkashi with veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar as Dev’s mother Ishwari, and will highlight the changing dynamics in a much-in-love couple over a period of time.

Let’s see what can we look forward to in the upcoming season.

Dev and Sonakshi

The first and foremost reason is that viewers will get to watch one of the most iconic couples of Indian Television, Dev and Sonakshi together once again. Their chemistry by far has been very different and endearing. They’ve made our hearts flutter with their cute gestures and made us cry while they were in pain. The third season will throw light on the changing dynamics of their relationship and ways in which the two will overcome challenges.



Relatable Narrative

The most integral element of the show is the plot that showcases the journey of a couple who stand by each other and face all the ups and downs together. A sensible evolved and mature story that not just makes it relatable for the viewers but makes it a great watch!

Tailor-made for everyone’s consumption

The show has content and characters for everyone in the audience to draw their parallels. Young couples with newly brewed love, married couples figuring out their life together, elderly parents, as well as teenagers. The mindset of the show is not only for the new and modern but also for people who believe in the traditional idea of love.



Perfect Mixture of emotions

This show is not just about romance. It’s a great mixture of every emotion that an individual goes through – happy, sad, serious and fun. The screenplay is crisp and to the point, and most importantly pays attention to the minute details. The third season is going to be a roller coaster for the viewers with plot twists and gripping storyline.

Emphasis on every relation

The third season will see old relations as well as the new ones under different spotlights. The relation between mon-son, husband-wife, parents-children and grandmother-grandchildren will all be interwoven with evolved sensibilities.