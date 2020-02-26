Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Naagin fame Adaa Khan opens up about a horrific encounter with cockroach

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Naagin fame Adaa Khan opens up about a funny encounter with cockroach

The fans of reality shows witnessed the beginning of a new one Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. This happened to be the tenth season of the daring show where various celebrities participate to fight their fear by performing some dangerous stunts performed under surveillance. This year we have ten daredevils viz- Karan Patel, RJ Malishka, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Rani Chatterjee, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar performing for Shetty. The stunts that happen are sometimes so dangerous that leaves a permanent mark on a contestant and a similar scenario happened with Naagin actress Adaa who saw a live cockroach popping out of her ear a day after performing a stunt.

Recalling about the horrific incident, Adaa told TOI, "It happened during a stunt that required me to perform with some cockroaches, that one tiny cockroach went into my ear. I didn’t realize it at the moment because I had too many cockroaches on me. They had given me earplugs but I don’t know how that cockroach still managed to get into my ear. When I came out, I could still sense something in my ear but they said it happens sometimes that we just feel something crawling our body, they said it’s just my imagination. However, when I went into my room at night, I couldn’t sleep because it was constantly flickering inside my ear."

Further, she said, "I didn’t know what to do, I tried to remove it through an earbud but couldn’t do it. So in the morning, I decided to go to the doctor, he put drops in my ear. Amruta, Tejasswi, everyone was there with me in my vanity and we were all figuring what’s happening. The doctor tried to see with a torch but he couldn’t see it. Later, he put the drops and the flickering just got faster and the cockroach just popped out of my ear alive. We all just freaked out."

She also spoke about the infection and said that there were blue-marks on her body. She said that she was the delicate one amongst all and suffered a lot of allergies on the show every day which is why she was taken to the hospital for some or the other thing many a time.

