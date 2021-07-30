Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYENTERTAINMENT KBC 13 Short film: Second of Nitesh Tiwari's 3-part film is OUT NOW

Titled ‘Sammaan’, the second part of a 3-part short film on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was released recently. Directed, conceptualized and written by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, this film explores a long format film that's presented in 3 parts. And, part 2 is out now.

The film has a contextual scenario, relatable characters and a tinge of humour. It is shot in Berchha, Madhya Pradesh, and stars Omkar Das Manikpuri and local talents.

Watch the 2nd part of Sammaan here:

The 3-part film stars Omkar Das Manikpuri best known for his stage and film performances. The film gives a local touch as it keeps the authenticity intact. Continued straight from the 1st part, the 2nd part continues right from where it ended. This part, just like the first one continues to keep the viewers wanting to know more. With its apt background music and thought, it connects perfectly well with the viewer's hearts.

KBC has given thousands of people the chance to dream and to fulfil it. This year, is just the same and this 3-part short film justifies that. Known for his impeccable style of story-telling, Nitesh Tiwari has brought alive the concept and the thought in the most promising manner.

The film took five days to complete. "Normally, shooting completes in a day but this time we have taken a different approach to shoot all the parts. That is why it took five days," Nitesh Tiwari informed.

On the essence of the short film, he explained: "'KBC' has been a great enabler of dreams and it is not just about winning money but also about being a part of the hot seat. This movie is for people with dreams that they want to fulfil through this platform."