KBC 17's Ishit Bhatt apologises after massive backlash on Amitabh Bachchan's show: 'I’ve learned a big lesson' Ishit Bhatt has issued a public apology after facing massive backlash for his behaviour on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. In his statement, Ishit admitted to learning a 'big lesson' from the controversy.

New Delhi:

Ishit Bhatt, the 10-year-old Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant who receive massive backlash after his curt replies to Amitabh Bachchan, has reportedly apologised for his behavior on the show.

He extended his heartfelt apologies after social media users reprimanded him for his behaviour, with some also calling him "most hated kid" on the Internet.

KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt issues apology

An Instagram profile with the username @ishit_bhatt_official posted a clip from the show, which showed him talking gently to the legendary superstar. He was also seen requesting the star for a photo. In the caption, was a statement, wherein the 10-year-old apologised for his behaviour and shared that he has learned a huge lesson.

The note reads: "Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologize for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt, disappointed, or disrespected by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn’t my intention to be rude — I respect Amitabh Bachchan sir and the entire KBC team deeply (sic)."

It continued, "I’ve learned a big lesson about how words and actions reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future. Thank you to everyone who still supported me and gave me a chance to learn from this mistake. — The KBC Boy." Many of his clips from KBC 17 were posted on the profile. However, it isn't confirmed if the Instagram handle is Ishit's official Instagram handle. Take a look:

Why did Ishit Bhatt court controversy on KBC 17?

In the viral episode, fifth-grade contestant Ishit Bhatt boldly cut off Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17, stating, “I’m familiar with the rules, so don’t explain them to me.” Showcasing remarkable confidence, he even hastened through his responses before the megastar could announce the options, exclaiming, “Hey, lock in the answer.”

However, Ishit's surge of overconfidence was short-lived. After easily answering the first four questions, he faltered on the fifth one, valued at Rs 25,000, which pertained to the Ramayana. He had to leave the hotseat, without earning a penny from the show.

The young contestant's stance on KBC 17 raised several questions on parenting. "Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time," read a post on X.

Another user wrote, "Perfect ending. Arrogance got schooled. Maybe now the parents will learn, raising a brat isn’t parenting, it’s public nuisance training."

Amitabh Bachchan or the KBC 17 team haven't reacted to the controversy.