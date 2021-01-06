Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CEZANNEKHANFANPAGES Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Anurag Basu aka Cezanne Khan confirms marriage with girlfriend

TV actor Cezanne Khan, who rose to fame after playing the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has confirmed that he has found the love of his life will get married to his girlfriend this year. The actor ruled the hearts of the people during his appearance in the show opposite Shweta Tiwari who used to play Prerna Sharma. Now, he has found his real-life Prerna and has been in a relationship for three years. In a conversation with TOI, Cezanne revealed that his ladylove is from Uttar Pradesh but hesitated from disclosing her name.

Spilling the beans about the proposal, Cezanne Khan said, "We had planned to get married by the end of 2020 but postponed it owing to the pandemic. We will tie the knot this year. She stumped a foodie like me with her biryani. Post dinner, I proposed to her and told her I like her and would want to eat the food she makes all my life."

Cezanne Khan had shared a picture with his 'special someone' on her birthday on December 28th.

Further talking about her, the actor said, "She is simple and fun-loving. She isn’t like a typical partner and lets me be. I was single for a long time and it becomes difficult to allow someone else in your personal space, but I feel at ease with her."

Opening up about his professional front, Cezanne said, "There were times when I was offered shows that I would have loved to be a part of, but they didn’t materialise. I was also travelling. That resulted in a long gap. However, God has been kind and blessed me financially. Besides, I am someone who wants to enjoy his life. Work jab aana hoga, aayega."

Cezanne Khan was last seen in Seeta Aur Geeta in 2009.