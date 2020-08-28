Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu announce pregnancy; share adorable pictures with their twins

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOMBAYSUNSHINE Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu announce pregnancy

TV actor Karanvir Bohra surprised his fans on his 37th birthday as he and wife Teejay Sidhu announced their pregnancy with a bunch of adorable pictures. Taking to Instagram, Teejay shared a picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

Karanvir also shared a couple of photos in which the duo can be seen making a baby out of clay and sharing a laugh. Calling it the best birthday ever, he wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."

Check out the picture here-

Karanvir and Teejay were blessed with twin baby girls in 2016. They named them Bella and Vienna. As the posts surfaced the internet, many celebrities including Surbhi Jyoti, Bharti Singh, Sameera Reddy and others congratulated the couple.

Teejay Sidhu also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for Karanvir as she surprised him with a pineapple birthday cake. She wrote, "Happy #happybirthday to the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful human being I know! (OK, you and my Mom!) You know I'm no good at surprises but this is a start! :) I love seeing you smile so big when you see fresh pineapple cake! Make a wish, sweety.. big things ahead!! God bless you always.. PS: Drop the diet today, have more cake!!"

In another post featuring their daughters Bella and Vienna as well, Teejay wrote, "Happy #happybirthday to our team captain! (@karanvirbohra Of course you knew the long post was coming!) Today I want to wish happy birthday to all the parts and pieces that make up this beautiful human being called Karanvir Bohra..to your heart.. to your soul.. to your spirit.. to your madness.. to your kindness..In this little group, our beloved little soul family, you matter more than you know, you are appreciated more than you think, and you are loved beyond imagination! Fatherhood has made you an even better version of YOU.. it's obvious in how much your children adore you. May God always listen to your heart.. may you keep shining, my darling, I love you."

Celebrities like Nia Khan, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan also extended their warm birthday wishes for the actor.

