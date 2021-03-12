Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANSINGHGROVER Karan Singh Grover: 'Qubool Hai 2.0' a different universe with same characters

Actor Karan Singh Grover says while the characters in "Qubool Hai 2.0" return from the earlier season, their universe is entirely different this time. "'Qubool Hai 2.0' as a universe is different, only the characters are the same. It's all based in a different universe. There are some mesmerising places we shot at and that will obviously add new flavours to what we had earlier," Karan wrote. He added that people should expect a lot of action, drama, love, suspense and all the masala in the new series.

"There is a nice secret treat for the audience so that will be fun, too. I don't think love is a twisted gamble. I think love is quite simple, we kind of twist things ourselves including our thoughts. I think we are twisted gamblers in search of true love," he said.

"I feel humbled to receive so much love for Asad. The character is indeed close to my heart and I am thrilled to be back with 'Qubool Hai 2.0'. This time it is more intense and will have a little different flavour to the love story. I am sure the audience is going to love it," Karan added.

The actor will be seen playing Asad, an Indian agent on a mission. The 10-episode Ekta Kapoor production also stars Surbhi Jyoti, Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik. Karan, who rose to fame with shows such as "Dill Mill Gaye", "Teri Meri Love Story" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", is donning a new sharp look in this show.