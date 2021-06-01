Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Actress' shared THIS post hours before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's arrest

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHA RAWAL Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Actress' shared this post a night before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor's arrest

Television actor Karan Mehra, who played the role of Naitik in the popular daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', was arrested in Mumbai after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint. The Mumbai police registered a case against the actor after a brawl between the couple on Monday night (May 31). Karan was arrested and later released on bail. In her latest Instagram entry, Nisha posted a picture with his son Kavish hours before Karan's arrest.

The picture, which appears to be an old one, Nisha is seen at an airport with her son. "Watching the world through ur eyes has been quite a sight my Littloo @kavishmehra. A promise to explore the world together with a smile on our faces that would warm sad hearts," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra stayed at the Goregaon Police Station for questioning and then was released on bail. Police recorded the statement of the TV actor and he was released on bail in the early hours of Tuesday.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

For those unversed, Karan and Nisha met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Kavish in 2017. There have been rumours of troubles in their married life doing rounds while the actors had rubbished it.

For the last few months, Karan Mehra was staying in Punjab for his show Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan. He had returned to Mumbai last month after a few people on the sets tested positive.

