Kapil Sharma issues apology to Kayastha community for ‘hurting sentiments’ in The Kapil Sharma Show episode

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has issued an apology to the Kayastha community for hurting their sentiments during one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharam Show. Sharing a tweet, Kapil clarified that it was not the intention and apologized to them on behalf of his whole team.

Kapil Sharam wrote, "Dear Kayastha community, I heard about The Kapil Sharma Show episode telecast on 28 March 2020. If the mention of Shri Chitragupta Ji has hurt your sentiments, then I and my entire team apologise to you. Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect."

Reacting to the apology, Kapil's fans were quick to appreciate him for this gesture. One Twitter user wrote, "No, sir we enjoy your episodes they are really stress busters hope you grow more and your show will go on." Another said, "We love you Kapil.Thanks for making India Laugh in this difficult times.Watching your shows in lockdown." "Nice bro apki ye bate bhut achi lagte h kapil bhai aap vese ve sabko khush rakhe h thanks bro," said another.

Kapil Sharma is very active on social media and keeps interacting with fans. Recently, he organized a Q&A session on Twitter and answered fans' questions. While most of his replies won the hearts of the people, there was one particular response from the comedy king that didn't go too unwell with the members of the social media. When a fan asked what would he do if he wasn't famous, he replied, "Mai kuch bhi karta toh famous hi hota." This didn't go down well with the fans who termed him arrogant and rude.

main kuch b karta but famous hi hota 🙈 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

On a related note, Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath as per Hindu and Sikh traditions in Jalandhar in December 2018. The couple later hosted two grand receptions - in Amritsar and in Mumbai. The Mumbai reception was a star-studded affair. In December 2019, he announced the news of his daughter Anayra's arrival on social media. "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need your blessings. Love you all. Jai mata di," he tweeted.

