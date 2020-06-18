Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYABHATTACHARYA Jaya Bhattacharya mourns 'Thapki Pyar Ki' unit member Irfan's death from COVID-19

Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has mourned the demise of "Thapki Pyar Ki" unit member Irfan, who was battling COVID-19. She took to her social media and wrote a long post about the deceased.

"#thapkipyaarki team...The guy inside this, our Irfan, is no more. He was unwell from a long time. I kept on asking him for his reports to try to understand what the basic issue was that was creating all his health problems since the last 2 years but... Gulab Dada told me of his being in hospital and on a bad state some days ago and then his weak body contracted corona. Today news from Susu, Irfan is no more," the actress posted on Instagram, along with a still from the daily soap where she can be seen hugging a huge soft toy.

"Damn it. This is the second, lovely, hard working, talanted, person I am losing in this manner. I am no medicine person but if we get to the correct doctor at the correct time for correct diagnosis we can save a life...thats what I believe. I feel like s**t right now," Jaya added.

Earlier this month, television actress Mohena Kumari and her family tested COVID-19 positive. The family is living under isolation at home.

Another television actress Deepika Singh's mother is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital.

