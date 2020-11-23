Image Source : TWITTER/@AKKI_KI_AAHANA Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop takes home India’s Best Dancer Season 1 winner trophy

After showcasing their killer dancing skills and versatility for months, dance-based reality show India's Best Dancer Season 1 has finally got its winner. It is Ajay Singh, popularly known as Tiger Pop. The show went on for almost nine months where contestants from different backgrounds participated and managed to woo the viewers with their unique styles of dancing and leaving them speechless with their expressions. The top five finalists- Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Subhranil Paul, Paramdeep Singh and Shweta Warrier- were competing to bag the trophy. Judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor declared Tiger Pop the winner. Along with the shining award, he took home the cash price of Rs 15 lakh and a swanky Maruti car.

Hailing from Gurugram, Ajay Singh has always been the judge's favorite when it comes to pop. He has given many outstanding performances throughout the show with his choreographer Vartika Jha. While Ajay won Rs 15 lakh, Vartika also received a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Talking about his win, Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop said, "I am beyond happy to have won the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. I cannot believe that my childhood dream of being on a platform like India’s Best Dancer and winning it, has come true today. The whole journey of being on India’s Best Dancer, right from my very first audition, to my first battle, to being paired with a choreographer like Vartika Jha, to performing and learning something new week on week has been surreal. Standing here on this stage made me realize that adulation cannot be taken for granted. You have to work hard to earn it."

Adding to this, judge Maliaka Arora also expressed her happiness on Singh's win. She said, "I am very very happy that Tiger Pop is our first season’s winner. Tiger is brilliant at what he does, and I think the audience has given their verdict on the same. They love him, and he truly deserves the success he has achieved today."

India's Best Dancer finale witnessed the presence of many artists like Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Pooja Sawant, Priya Anand, Sushant Singh, Amit Sial, Aashay Mishra and Sukirti Kandpal. The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya.

