Indian-origin chef Aakash Dhall creates history; wins Food Network Canada's reality show Fire Masters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAKASH DHALL Indian-origin chef Aakash Dhall wins Fire Masters.

From Olympics and beauty pageants to international culinary competitions, Indians are proving their mettle and making the country proud in every field. Such was the feat achieved by Indian-origin chef Aakash Dhall who won the Food Network Canada's popular cooking show, Fire Masters and was named the Fire Master Champion 2022. He also took home the grand prize of 10,000 Canadian dollars.

Originally from New Delhi, Aakash moved to Toronto to study Culinary Management at George Brown College. Having cooked over a fire for most of his life, Aakash participated in the competition with great gusto and was confident in his ability to tame the flame. He loves incorporating Indian spices into his meals.

Hosted by Dylan Benoit, Fire Masters centred around a roster of 30 competing chefs from across the world. The show tested the chefs grilling skills through a variety of cooking challenges. In the final challenge, Aakash had to cook against one of the episode's judges for the prestigious win. He impressed everyone by cooking saucy cookies and custard, patatas bravas with aioli, scrambled eggs with sausage, peperonata and grilled ribeye with chimichurri following the theme of 'Diner at the diner.'

Talking about his journey so far Aakash said, "I am blessed to grow up in a family where my mom cooked for all of us. Just watching her over the years and her passion for feeding people highly influenced me to pursue cooking as a profession. Looking back at over 12 years in this industry I have faced many challenges from moving a country, cooking internationally and adapting to new culture and mostly I challenged myself to be better. It is always been a me vs. me mentality."

Aakash often shares a few glimpses of his exceptional culinary skills on Instagram. Take a look!

Aakash Dhall has become the first Indian-origin contestant on the show to take home the trophy.