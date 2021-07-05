Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan shares rare pic of father Udit on completing 41 years as playback singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan shares rare pic of father Udit Narayan on completing 41 years as playback singer

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan's happiness knows no bounds as his father and veteran singer Udit Narayan has completed 41 glorious years of his debut venture in the music industry. Aditya reposted a throwback picture of his father from his younger days as he celebrated ‘Udit Narayan Day’.

In the picture, the veteran singer can be seen recording a song in a studio in the picture. Alongside the post, Aditya wrote, “Happy Udit Narayan day to the G.O.A.T. ️ #41years”

Take a look:

The veteran singer recalled that he began his playback career in Bollywood with a song in the 1980 film "Unees Bees", composed by Rajesh Roshan.

"41 years ago, my first ever playback venture in the Indian Film & Music industry for the film ‘Unees Bees' released, composed by Rajesh Roshan ji. I was fortunate to sing my debut song with my idol Shri Mohammad Rafi saab," Udit Narayan wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thanks to everyone who gave me the opportunity to work with them, the young boy from Mithilanchal fulfilled his ambition of becoming a playback singer. Thank you fans and well-wishers for recognising 5th July as Udit Narayan day," he added.

Many fans also congratulated the legendary singer for his 41 years in the music industry. Singer Tony Kakkar reacted to Aditya’s post and wrote, “Respect” in the comments.

Padma Bhushan recipient Udit Narayan started singing in the eighties and has bagged four National Awards apart from other awards and recognition. His big break came in 1988, when he recorded the songs of "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" as Aamir Khan's voice. The film's tracks such as "Papa kehte hain", "Ae mere humsafar" and "Akele hain toh kya gham hai" went on to become blockbusters that shaped Narayan's career.