India’s Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi re-joins as judge on popular demand, her dancing video with Malaika goes vira

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORAFATEHI Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora

Actress Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood through her exquisite dancing skills. She is admired for her dance moves especially for belly dance and enjoys a vast fan following.

The actress who was filling in for Malaika Arora in India’s Best Dancer as a judge, is back on popular demand. Yes, Nora was previously judging the dance reality show for a few episodes as Malaika was down with COVID but now she is the 4th permanent judge in the dance reality show.

As per reports, as long as Nora was there, the TRPs of the show were on a rise. India’s Best Dancer even came in the top 5 list of popular shows in Hindi television. But, when Malaika came and Nora took an exit, the show’s TRP saw a considerable drop. Therefore, this was also one of the big reasons the actress was brought back in show by the makers.

Recently, Nora’s latest dance video which is a clip from the show is going viral. In the video she is seen dancing on Nach Meri Rani with Malaika and Geeta.

Check out Nora Fatehi’s video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer here:

Meanwhile earlier, when Nora was leaving the show, She took to her social media and penned down an emotional letter. She wrote, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

Talking about her popularity, Nor Fatehi is best known for her songs like Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariyaa, and Garmi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage