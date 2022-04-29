Huma Qureshi fails to recognise her own song on 'The Khatra Khatra Show'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMA QURESHI Huma Qureshi

Actor siblings Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim recently were on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' led by Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan where they were tasked with a fun challenge of identifying a song by jumbling its lyrics. The sibling duo went against Karan Patel - Rashami Desai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa - Aditya Narayan for the challenge where the participants had to answer some puzzling questions to protect themselves from being hit by a ball.

While Huma failed to guess the song, the show host Farah Khan came to her rescue as she slid down after being hit by the ball. As Farah dropped some hints, Huma figured that the song titled 'Yaaram' was in fact from one of her own films 'Ek Thi Daayan'.

'The Khatra Khatra Show' presents a unique amalgamation of comedy and games as it takes viewers on a fun-filled ride. The show is available to stream from Monday to Friday, at 7 pm on Voot and is broadcast at 11 pm on Colors from Monday to Friday.

On the film front, Huma Qureshi will next be seen in 'Tarla'. She will be essaying the role of the best-selling cookbook author and home chef, Tarla Dalal, in the upcoming biopic directed by Piyush Gupta, who was previously known for writing 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'. Huma, incidentally, comes from a family of restaurateurs. Her father runs the famous Delhi restaurant chain, Saleem's, which is known for its kababs and is named after her brother (and actor), Saqib Saleem.

Apart from this, Huma Qureshi has completed shooting for the second season of the award-winning web series 'Maharani'. Huma played the protagonist of the show Rani Bharti. She bagged Best Actress award at Filmfare OTT Awards. The first season of the show that released on May 28 last year, also featured actors - Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.