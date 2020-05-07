Happy Birthday Vikas Gupta: Look how Shefali Jariwala, Ekta Kapoor and others wished the 'mastermind'

Television producer Vikas Gupta is one of the most popular names of the industry who needs no introduction. His stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11 gave him the title of 'mastermind' and ever since he is been welcomed every season to give tips to the contestants about playing a smart game. The talented writer cum creative director turned a year older on May 7 and is celebrating a quarantine birthday this year amid the coronavirus lockdown. Vikas who shares a warm bond with almost every celebrity of the Indian Television industry got special birthday messages from his friends like Ekta Kapoor, Shefali Jariwala, Karishma Tanna, and others who took to Instagram and Twitter to shower him with birthday messages. Have a look at the sweet messages here:

TV Czarina Ekta shared a video with Vikas and wrote alongside, "It’s ur bday love n it falls on BUDDH POORNIMA. There r many things I have a problem with ..ur persecution complex ur fights with ppl. Much below u in strength n dignity ur anger n need to get even with who hurt u... ur crazy mind ......!!!"

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popularly known as 'Kanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala found a good friend in Vikas during the course of the show. Wishing him, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the guy @lostboyjourney, who means so much to me! I wish that your smile would never ever leave your face! #happybirthday #birthdayboy #happiness #smile #instalove #friendsforever."

Another contestant of the season, Madhurim Tuli penned a sweet note for Vikas.

Madhurima's birthday wish for Vikas

Vikas's one of the closest friend in town Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Mera Pyaara Mitr .. Aaj Kya Hai ?"

Actor Rohan Mehra also wished Vikas and wrote, "Great friends are few and far between, so to find one who is like a brother is even rarer. Just like you have always been there for me when I needed you, I promise that I will be holding your back no matter what happens. Forget all the sadness and make yourself happy because it’s your day. Happy birthday bro @lostboyjourney"

Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna wished Vikas and shared a photo with him on her Insta story.

Karishma's wish for Vikas

The director's best friend Chetna Pande wished him and wrote, "Happy 21th birthday best friend......Keep growing younger n smarter n crazier.... @lostboyjourney ..."

