Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH/HINA/SURBHI Gold Awards 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna, list of TV celebs who won big

With everything coming to normal amid the globally hit coronavirus pandemic, it seems that award shows will also become a thing. Recently, the TV celebrities witnessed celebration in the form of Gold Awards 2020 that took place last night. Almost after eight months, an award night took place with a very less people in attendance. Among the ones who were a part of the glam night were celebrities like-- Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Prince Narula and others. Many were even awarded for their performance in various shows and even for their glamorous avatars. Various stars took to Instagram to share happiness about their victory. Have a look at the list of all who won big.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla bagged two awards- Style Icon Social Media and Style Icon TV Industry. He wrote, "Thank you @vikaaskalantri #GoldAwards2020 and everyone who's supporting me on social media this award is for all of you #StyleIconSocialMedia #StyleIconTelevisionIndustry."

Shraddha wrote, "For me, Style and Glamour has a lot to do with your inner confidence, belief in yourself, and a disregard for anyone else’s opinion of you. Wear anything you like with a smile and step out like a Queen- You’re glamorous! Thank You, Gold (Style and Glamour) Awards for calling me the "Most Glamorous Tv Personality", I think you’re too Kind!"

Gauahar expressed, "Won the ‘Most stylish reality star’ last night , at #GoldGlamNStyleAwards ! #Alhamdulillah ! Wanna thank @devs213 for always getting me the best of the best ! N vibing with me in style for 7 years ! cheers to ur lovely team too ! @krutikasharmaa @vikaaskalantri thank u for always being a sweetheart! "

Here's the full list of winners:

Diva Of TV Industry: Hina Khan

Social Media Diva: Hina Khan

Most Stylish Star TV: Kanika Mann & Helly Shah

Most Stylish Jodi Of The Year: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

The Hot- Stepper (Female): Surbhi Chandna

Most Stylish Influencer (Male): Shakti Arora

Most Stylish Star TV: Kanika Mann

The Most Stylish Actor (Female): Nikita Dutta

Fitness Icon (Female): Drashti Dhami

Others who won awards were: Harshad Chopda, Sharad Malhotra, Sidharth Nigam, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary, Avneet Kaur, Munmun Dutta and Mohsin Khan.