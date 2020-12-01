Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to have a Christmas wedding, couple announces with a lovestruck post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to have a Christmas wedding

Bigg Boss contestant and actress Gauahar Khan's love life has been in the headlines for a while now. After Zaid Darbar, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, proposed to the actress recently, fans were awaiting the official announcement of the wedding date. Now, the couple has finally confirmed that they will be tying the knot on Christmas, December 25. Taking to their Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid shared a lovestruck post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a couple of pictures in which the duo can be seen colorful traditional outfits. They look much in love and a match made in heaven. She also shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

'Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."

Earlier last month, Zaid and Gauahar announced their engagement through a picture in which they can be seen along with balloons having the text 'She said yes' written on it. While the actress was locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, she was frequently seen talking about her relationship with co-seniors Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Talking about Zaid and Gauahar's relationship, music composer Ismail Darbar had said, "Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony.

My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine."

