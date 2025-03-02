Fire breaks out on the sets of TV show Tenali Ram; shooting paused for 2 hours Fire broke out in Film City, located in Goregaon, on the set of Sony Sab TV's show Tenali Ram. Now the situation has been brought under control.

In the last few weeks, news of fire breaking out has come to light in different parts of the country. Now, news of a fire accident on the set of a TV show in Film City, located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, has come to light. Fire broke out on the set of Sony Sab TV's serial Tenali Ram in Film City i.e. Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, located in Goregaon, Mumbai. According to information received from sources, this fire broke out in the rear part of the set on Sunday morning, March 2.

Immediately after the fire, the fire brigade was informed and now the fire is under control. The rear part of the set has been slightly damaged. But at present, there is no news of much damage. However, due to the fire, the shooting going on the set was stopped for some time.

Shooting had to be stopped for 2 hours

The most important thing is that there is no news of anyone getting injured in this fire during the incident. When the fire broke out, the shoot was stopped for 2 hours and major damage was avoided. Before the fire brigade arrived at the spot, the production and security teams were very active and during that time, most of the fire was controlled.

The first season was successful

After the successful season of the TV serial Tenali Rama, the second season of this show went on air 3 months ago i.e. in December 2024. According to reports, 864 episodes of this show have been aired and it has been 8 years since it went on air. Talking about its cast, it includes names of actors like Krishna Bhardwaj, Priyamvada Kant, Maavan Gohil, Pankaj Berry and Neha Chauhan.