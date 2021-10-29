Erica Fernandes shares pic with Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar from their trekking days: Gone way too soon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ERICA FERNANDES, PUNEETH RAJKU Erica Fernandes shares pic with Kannada actor Puneeth

Son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, died at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack on Friday (October 29). Industry and fans are mourning the sudden demise of the late superstar. Now, popular actress Erica Fernandes took to her social media and remembered the late actor with an interesting throwback picture of the duo. She posted a picture from their trekking days and wrote "Gone way too soon. I can’t get myself to believe that you are no more. #rippuneethrajkumar." For the unversed, Erica made her debut in Kannada with Ninnindale opposite Puneeth Rajkumar.

According to family sources, Puneeth suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym. Immediately he was shifted to Vikram Hospital. Dr Ranganath Nayak stated that his condition was critical when he was brought to the hospital. But the efforts of doctors to revive him went in vain.

The Hospital in a statement, "Puneeth Rajkumar was brought to Vikram Hospital today with diagnosis of heart attack with ECG done by a family doctor. At the time of arrival to the emergency, the patient was non-responsive and was in cardiac asystole. Immediate adv cardiac life support measures were initiated for resuscitation. In spite of prolonged advanced & aggressive measures, patient continued to be non-responsive & asystolic. Panel of medical experts extended all efforts to save him. He was declared dead at 2.30pm."

Puneeth's health worsened on Thursday evening but he did not visit a doctor. He went to the gym in the morning and developed chest pain. He was taken to a private clinic where ECG was done. During check up, his condition worsened and he was rushed to Vikram Hospital, where he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was born on March 17, 1975 and was fondly known as 'Appu'. He was a singer, television presenter and producer. He acted in more than 29 films and has also appeared in many films as a child artiste. He won the National Film Award for Best Child Artiste for his role in 'Bettada Hoovu'.

