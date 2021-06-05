Discovery India partners with UN India and WWF India to launch #StopTheMelt campaign

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISCOVERY INDIA Discovery India's #StopTheMelt campaign

Discovery India in partnership with UN India and WWF India announced the launch of campaign, #StopTheMelt. With Ecosystem Restoration being this year’s UN World Environment Day theme, Discovery India aims to throw light on the ailing state of the planet. A special film is released to raise awareness and rekindle hope within every individual with simple yet impactful call to action like tree plantation, avoiding plastics usage et al.

Popular names like Malaika Arora, Suresh Raina, Rana Daggubati, Dia Mirza, Pratik Gandhi, Neeraj Pandey (Filmmaker), Shital Bhatia (Film producer), Sania Mirza and environmentalist Ivan Carter, Nigel Marven among many others have lent their support to champion the cause of self-reflection to re-analyse habits and save the environment.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to driving awareness about the need for reduction of human impact on the environment.

We are proud to extend our partnership with UN India and WWF India, two most powerful and recognized forces working relentlessly towards environment conservation," Megha Tata, Managing Director, South Asia- Discovery Inc said in a statement.

The real-life entertainment channel also changed its logo to deepen understanding of the impact of global warming, and to "encourage people to take action today for a better tomorrow."

Ravi Singh, secretary general & CEO, WWF, said the only way to deal with the dual threats of climate change and nature loss is to act in unison and the campaign highlights that need.

"This year, on World Environment Day, the focus is to invest our efforts to conserve, protect and restore our ecosystems, which is the solution to a sustainable future. WWF India has always taken pride to partner with Discovery India for campaigns driving the message to conserve nature and to secure a better future by putting both the health of people and our planet first," he said.