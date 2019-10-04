Dipika Kakar hospitalised, hubby Shoaib Ibrahim shares adorable message

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

TV actress Dipika Kakar has been hospitalised after some health issues. As per reports, Dipika fell ill due to busy shooting schedule. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tuma actress is currently recovering and hubby Shoaib Ibrahim took to social media to share an adorable message for his darling wife. ''Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha.. Pray for her speedy recovery,'' he wrote along with a picture of himself hugging Dipika.

See the post below:

As soon as Shoaib shared the post, fans started praying for the speedy recovery of their favourite actress. 'The comment section got flooded with 'Get well soon'' messages.

Dipika and Shoaib married last year before the actress' entry into Colors' reality show Bigg Boss. The duo met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The couple is quite active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of each other. Their PDA undoubtedly sends the internet into meltdown. For unversed, Dipika won last season of Bigg Boss. Shoaib was even seen on the show whenever family members of the contestants were allowed to visit the house.

On the professional front, Dipika is currently playing the character if Sonakshi in Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. While she plays the role of an actress, Karan V Grover plays the role of a surgeon. Their sparkling chemistry on the show in being loved by viewers.