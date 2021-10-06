Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA CHIKHLIA Dipika Chikhlia recalls 'Sita Apaharan' scene from Ramayan with Arvind Trivedi aka Raavan

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the crucial role of Raavan in Ramanand Sagar mythological show 'Ramayan' died at the age of 82. Arvind was not keeping well for quite some time and lost his life after suffering a heart attack and multiple organ failure. The Gujarati film star and ex parliamentarian was elected for Loksabha in 1991 from Sabarkantha seat from the ticket of BJP. As soon as the shocking news spread, condolences poured in from his co-actors Sunil Lahri (Lakshman), Dipika Chikhlia (Sita), Arun Govil (Ram) and others. Ramayan's Raavan aka Arvind Trivedi passes away at 82; PM Modi, Sunil Lahri, Dipika Chikhlia & others condole

Remembering her co-star, Dipika Chikhlia told ETimes "Some 30 years back, it wasn’t like we were friends or chilling together. He was a very nice person, who got out of his way to help. He would be in himself, learn his lines. He was very professional. He was a very grounded human being."

The actress also recalled shooting the iconic 'Sita apaharan' scene with him. "During the Sita apaharan scene, he was pulling me, my hair was getting pulled. He was actually feeling bad about it and it was very unusual as an actor. He is a Gujarati and he kept asking me, 'Aapko laga toh nahi'. I would tell him that I am fine and not to worry. But as per the scene’s requirements, he was told that he has to pull me in order to make it look real. He was caught between not trying to hurt me and trying to give his best. And I remember he apologised in front of media and others for the 'sita apaharan' scene."

"He was a very religious person and he didn’t feel nice about the scene. He was a huge Shiv bhakt. He was genuinely a good person and good human being," she added.

Earlier, in the day, Dipika Chikhlia remembered Arvind Trivedi as: 'A very fine human being.'

Ramayan became the world's most-watched show and trended on top spots on social media. The role of Ram was played by Arun Govil, Sita played by Deepika Chikhalia, Lakshman was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Hanuman by late Dara Singh. It also featured Sanjay Jog, late Vijay Arora, Sameer Rajda, late Mulraj Rajda, and late Lalita Pawar.

Not just Ramayan, the actor even played a significant role in Vikram Aur Betaal. Arvind Trivedi was featured in as many as 300 films including Hindi and Gujarati which included social and mythological genres.