Dilip Kumar's demise mourned by cine, TV artiste bodies

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the Cine Artist Welfare Trust (CAWT) issued a condolence message on Wednesday expressing grief at the demise of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar. The 98-year-old actor died at a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of the day.

Titled "Homage to Dilip Kumar Saab", the message read: "We have woken this morning to the most grief-stricken news that our beloved Dilip Saab is no more. Wish he was alive for few more years to achieve the much-deserved centenary mark, but God's will was otherwise. His body may have left us but his body of work will remain immortal.

"An institution by himself, he enthralled the audience world over through many generations.

"Though he was symbolised as a Tragedy King in reel life, in reality he was an epitome of humanity who only wished happiness to everyone. Vacuum created now is hard to be refilled.

"A legendary actor par excellence, his professional and personal philanthropic contributions to the fraternity is beyond any quantum of measurements.

"Recipient of many awards including the first Filmfare and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, we are sure his cherished award would have been the immense love and affection he received from millions. A well-crafted journey spanning many decades, he truly loved his craft of being an ACTOR FIRST.

"For us at CINTAA and CAWT, the sadness is indomitable even to express through our words. His contribution to our association and Trust was extremely noteworthy and his voice, wisdom and opinions truly mattered to us. His unparalleled virtue was that he always embraced the spirit of brotherhood. A teacher and a true master.

"As we now pray for his soul to rest in eternal peace, we express our heartfelt condolences to his family and Saira ji in particular.

"We aren't saying adieu because Dilip Saab will stay in our hearts forever. Thanks and regards," the message ended, signed by Vikram Gokhle, Honorary President, CINTAA, and Pankaj Dheer, Honorary Chairman, CAWT.